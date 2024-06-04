BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collision on Highway 400 in Barrie slows traffic

    A collision on Highway 400 north of Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., June 4, 2024. (CTV News Barrie Tower Cam) A collision on Highway 400 north of Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., June 4, 2024. (CTV News Barrie Tower Cam)
    Share

    Traffic heading along Highway 400 through Barrie's south end is slow-going Tuesday afternoon due to a collision.

    As a result of the crash, a section of the northbound lanes north of Mapleview Drive has been blocked by the police. Southbound traffic is crawling through the area as those passing slow to take a look.

    Details on the crash are limited, but several police cruisers and emergency crews are at the scene.

    CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News