    • Collision on Highway 400 in Barrie causes traffic disruptions

    A collision on Highway 400 north of Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., June 4, 2024. (CTV News Barrie Tower Cam) A collision on Highway 400 north of Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., June 4, 2024. (CTV News Barrie Tower Cam)
    Traffic heading along Highway 400 through Barrie's south end was slow-going Tuesday afternoon due to a collision.

    As a result of the crash, a section of the northbound lanes between Mapleview Drive and Essa Road was blocked by the police. Southbound traffic was also crawling through the area as those passing slowed to take a look.

    Several police cruisers and emergency crews attended at the scene to find a pickup truck towing a skid steer on a utility trailer rolled onto its side, and the trailer in the ditch.

    It's unclear if any injuries were reported. There is no word on any charges.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    The area has since reopened.

