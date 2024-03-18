BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collision on Highway 11 in Bracebridge sends one to hospital

    An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24) An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
    Share

    One person was taken to the hospital following a collision on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

    Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened Monday around noon south of the on-ramp at Taylor Road.

    All lanes along Highway 11 were temporarily closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.

    Police say the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News