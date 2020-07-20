Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Collision leads to multiple charges for driver accused of being impaired
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 12:50PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 1:18PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving while impaired in Kawartha Lakes.
The man is accused of driving aggressively while passing other vehicles, right before crashing into a vehicle on Kawartha Lakes Road 36, north of Four Points Road on Sunday.
Police say the accused had open alcohol in the vehicle and a small quantity of cannabis on him.
He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.