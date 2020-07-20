BARRIE, ONT. -- A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving while impaired in Kawartha Lakes.

The man is accused of driving aggressively while passing other vehicles, right before crashing into a vehicle on Kawartha Lakes Road 36, north of Four Points Road on Sunday.

Police say the accused had open alcohol in the vehicle and a small quantity of cannabis on him.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.