BARRIE -- A 21-year-old Caledon woman is facing drug-related charges after police say she crashed her car into another vehicle and left the scene.

Caledon OPP says the collision was reported by a caller who claimed to have been following the woman's vehicle along Highway 50 around noon on Saturday.

Police say the woman appeared to be impaired while talking with officers and was arrested.

She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and having cannabis readily available.

The accused has a June court date to answer to the charges.