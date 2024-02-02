BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collision involving tanker truck on Highway 26 under investigation

    Police temporarily closed Highway 26 west of Grey Road 19 for a collision on Fri., Feb. 2, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police temporarily closed Highway 26 west of Grey Road 19 for a collision on Fri., Feb. 2, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Collingwood OPP attended the scene of a collision involving a small tanker truck and a pickup truck around noon on Friday.

    Police temporarily closed Highway 26 west of Grey Road 19 for the investigation.

    Police say the collision didn't cause any leaks from the tanker truck, and no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the crash hasn't been released.

    The highway has since reopened.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News