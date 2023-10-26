BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collision involving police cruiser under investigation

    Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision involving a police cruiser in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision involving a police cruiser in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving a police cruiser in Barrie.

    Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon at the Anne and Tiffin Streets intersection.

    Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

    Police say no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

