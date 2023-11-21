Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
Emergency crews were called to Old Barrie Road and Line 12 on Monday evening for a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Sam Hossack Media)
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Provincial police closed the area between Line 11 North and Line 12 North for the investigation.
Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Sam Hossack Media)
It's unclear what caused the collision that significantly damaged both vehicles.
The road was closed for roughly six hours for the cleanup and investigation.
There is no word on any charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
BREAKING How Freeland’s fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
The first of three days of public sector strikes this week highlighted difficult working conditions in Quebec's health and education fields.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night
A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Three Ottawa restaurants among Canada's best 100
Perch, Alice, and Atelier in Ottawa's Little Italy were featured on this year's OpenTable top 100 restaurants in Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Ontario police seized millions of illegal cigarettes from a transport truck
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized more than nine million illegal cigarettes following an investigation by the Ministry of Finance.
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
Kitchener
-
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022.
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway
A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
'Canada’s top hairstylist': Aylmer, Ont. salon owner captures prestigious award
For the second time in three years, Nicole Pede of Aylmer, Ont. is Canada’s top hairstylist. 'I was not expecting it,' said Pede, who owns Instyle Salon and Spa in Aylmer. 'There's always the chance obviously when you are a finalist, but the work this year was out of this world.'
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Northern Ontario
-
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Snowfall advisory in effect for North Bay, West Nipissing
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for an upcoming snowfall, Environment Canada says.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
-
Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
-
'Bus riders are not stupid': Saskatoon bus rider group finds city ad condescending, insulting
Bus Riders of Saskatoon is not on board with a new city social media advertisement.
-
Cows and Plows: FSIN calls on province, feds to remove cap on settlement claim
Saskatchewan First Nation leaders are pushing back against a move to withhold income assistance from First Nations people who benefit from a recent court settlement.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Semi rear-ends transit bus in Strathcona County: police
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi and a Strathcona County Transit bus on Tuesday morning.
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
-
Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Latvia to bolster growing NATO mission
The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its promised deployment of 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Latvia in an effort to create a combat-ready NATO brigade in Eastern Europe.
-
B.C. unfairly clawed back COVID-19 benefit to thousands, ombudsperson's report says
mA report says thousands of people in British Columbia saw their $1,000 COVID-19 benefit unfairly clawed back by the provincial government.