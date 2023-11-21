Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital

Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.

Emergency crews were called to Old Barrie Road and Line 12 on Monday evening for a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Sam Hossack Media)

Provincial police closed the area between Line 11 North and Line 12 North for the investigation.

It's unclear what caused the collision that significantly damaged both vehicles.

The road was closed for roughly six hours for the cleanup and investigation.

There is no word on any charges.