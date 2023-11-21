BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital

    Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Source: Oro-Medonte Fire Services) Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Source: Oro-Medonte Fire Services)

    Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.

    Emergency crews were called to Old Barrie Road and Line 12 on Monday evening for a two-vehicle crash.

    Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Sam Hossack Media)

    Provincial police closed the area between Line 11 North and Line 12 North for the investigation.

    Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road and Line 12 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Mon. Nov. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Sam Hossack Media)

    It's unclear what caused the collision that significantly damaged both vehicles.

    The road was closed for roughly six hours for the cleanup and investigation.

    There is no word on any charges.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING How Freeland’s fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News