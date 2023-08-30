Collision in Caledon claims lives of 2 drivers: OPP

Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews attended the crash on Airport Road near Charleston Sideroad just after 4 p.m.

Police say both drivers, who were the only occupants in each vehicle, died at the scene.

Police closed Airport Road from Charleston Sideroad to Highway 9 for the investigation.

They anticipate the area will remain closed for several hours.