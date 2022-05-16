Collision in Barrie Sunday morning sends one man to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a collision in Barrie's north end caused a vehicle to roll.

Police say the crash happened Sunday morning on Bayfield Street near the Georgian Mall.

They say an SUV travelling along Bayfield Street collided with another SUV as it attempted to turn left into a plaza.

The collision caused the vehicle to roll onto its side.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene quickly and extricated the driver.

Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They say charges are pending, likely a turn violation.

No one else was reportedly injured.