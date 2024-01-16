BARRIE
Barrie

    • Collision forced lane closures along Highway 400 in Bradford

    Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Commuters heading north on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon had to contend with lane closures following a collision in Bradford.

    Provincial police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes between Highway 88 and 89.

    All lanes heading north were temporarily closed.

    The area has since reopened.

    There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

