BARRIE -- One person was seriously injured after a pickup truck and a truck carrying produce crashed at Line 3 and Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte.

Emergency crews say the southbound pickup and the westbound produce-truck collided at the intersection on Monday evening.

The large truck rolled onto its side and split open, spilling potatoes, onions, apples and other vegetables all over the road.

Oro-Medonte deputy fire chief Scott Andrew tells CTV News the driver of the pickup truck became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP tell CTV News the man is now in stable condition in a Toronto hospital.

The driver of the produce truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Emergency crews spent hours cleaning up the mess. The road has since reopened.