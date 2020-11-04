BARRIE, ONT. -- A Collingwood woman says she's never won more than $100 with the lottery, until now.

Patricia Vieira recently claimed her $100,000 prize after matching six Encore numbers in the Oct. 20 Lotto Max draw.

"It's sweet, but not crazy," she says of her win.

The 59-year-old golf course accountant says she told her husband and son about her big win at a family meeting. "I had joked the week before about winning the lottery when I won $2."

Vieira says she wants to use her winnings to buy a spin bike and plans to put some away for retirement.

She purchased her winning ticket at Sobeys on Huron Street in Collingwood.