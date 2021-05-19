COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- Using ultraviolet light to sterilize water is one option on the table as Collingwood looks to increase its treatment output.

Last month, the town paused building permits for new homes because the local water plant doesn't have the capacity to service all the new construction.

While an expansion of the plant is in the works, it won't be ready fast enough.

The town is looking at both engineering and planning processes to buy time. At the same time, the town wants to create new planning framework for development.

The town will soon consider exemptions to the pause on construction.