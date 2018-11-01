

CTV Barrie





Music is the light that shines through the darkness for Collingwood’s Graham Trude.

Trude served four years in the Canadian military with tours in Europe and Afghanistan. Now Trude pours his heart into the strings of his guitar, producing music for other veterans dealing with the collateral damage that exists long after the military life is behind them.

“I know other people who have these issues too, and I wanted to make them aware that they are not alone, and there is hope,” said Trude.

A recent study found Canada has one of the highest rates of post-traumatic stress disorder in the world with almost 10 percent of Canadians expected to be affected.

Trude’s song ‘Seen What I’ve Seen’ was written and produced by the veteran. The song has already received more than 16-thousand hits and comments on the Wounded Warriors Facebook site.

Scott Maxwell with Wounded Warriors Canada said it’s because people understand the struggle.

“Every 12 months over two-thousand veterans, first responders and their families are going through our mental health program nationally,” said Maxwell.

Trude retired seven years ago from the military but admits he still has tough days.

“It’s not something you can just brush off when you get home. It’s something that really affects not only you, but your family as well.”

And he credits his wife with being a huge influence in his life.

“What you see on the outside is not always what’s going on inside,” said Kimberley Trude. “I am more than proud of him.”