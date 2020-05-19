BARRIE -- The town of Collingwood has received $3.4 million in government funding to improve its transit service.

The Transit Fleet Renewal and Replacement initiative got approval from the federal government under the Public Transit stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to update and enhance the current fleet.

The town plans to purchase eight new buses and six bus refurbishments over seven years.

“This funding will contribute significantly to the town’s goal to improve the efficiency and reliability of Public Transit in Collingwood while keeping the delivery of this important service affordable for all residents,” said Public Works Director Peggy Slama.

The first new transit buses are anticipated to be delivered early next year.