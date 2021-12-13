Collingwood town staff take steps towards inclusion and diversity

The daughter of one of the world's most iconic figures spoke to Collingwood town staff about the importance of equality, cultural diversity, and social change opportunities.

Dr. Makaziwe Mandela is the eldest daughter of Evelyn Mase and former South African president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela.

During the hour-long session, Dr. Mandela answered questions about her upbringing, the fight for equity, and eliminating racial divisions.

"We live in the 21st century. There is no excuse for ignorance," said Dr. Mandela. "My father said no one is born hating another person. We are taught to hate."

The conversation was led by Nova Browning Rutherford, a new Collingwood resident and member of the local group Unity Collective.

Browning Rutherford and Dr. Mandela tackled social justice and the importance of maintaining equity through education and community building.

"We've got to be fearless, courageous, to learn about other people who are different from us, because you'll be surprised how little divides us," said Dr. Mandela.

Shortly after moving to Collingwood in June, Browning Rutherford said racist graffiti was found at Sunset Point Park.

The incident caused outrage from many community members, motivating them to paint over the graffiti with what they called "love bombs."

While coming together to remove the graffiti, Browning Rutherford said she met members of Unity Collective, and since then, has devoted her time to creating change in Collingwood.

"Out of poison came medicine, and I felt I'm in the right place," said Browning Rutherford.

She said education and embracing cultural diversity are essential for making the community more welcoming to people of colour, especially with the recent surge of people moving to rural communities.

"I feel there's a lack of willingness to get past the discomfort of seeking to understand," said Browning Rutherford from her home.

"In any relationship, the reciprocity begins with listening to the broader community,and 'I don't know everything, can you help me?' That takes some humility," she said.

According to town councillor Yvonne Hamlin, many people were upset to see a confederate flag waving outside a home in the spring of 2020. She said the owner refused to move it.

Shortly after, Hamlin brought forward a motion to the town's council regarding the flag. It was passed unanimously.

That move paved the way for a bylaw prohibiting signs of hate and a request from the Federal Organization of Municipalities to lobby for changes at the federal level to make it a crime to display hate symbols.

Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson said the town continues to listen and is ready to act to make Collingwood more inclusive.

"It's one of the issues that has been identified in our community. Our community wants to see work on inclusion and diversity," the mayor said.

"We want to make sure that everyone who makes their home in Collingwood feels at home in Collingwood," said town councillor Mariane McLeod.

The Town of Collingwood said the full conversation with Dr. Mandela would not be made public but would be used in future training seminars for staff.