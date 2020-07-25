COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- The pandemic has been a dark time for artist Sylvie Huntley. She’s cancelled 24 art shows because of COVID-19.

But Huntley and other artists see the light in a one-day pilot project in downtown Collingwood.

The town closed Simcoe St to vehicles between St. Paul St and Hurontario St from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The move was meant to give businesses, artists, and pedestrians more safe space.

“I hope the town of Collingwood sees this as a success, Huntley says. “I would love to be able to return, very much so”.

The Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts helped push the street closure forward. Manager Susan Cook says it is a big help to struggling creatives.

“A lot of these artists typically attend summer festivals and they rely on that income and that’s all dried up for them this year. So coming out on the street today, on a beautiful day like today is perfect.”

Jassy Sidhu reported more visitors than usual to her JS Design House. “We’ve had a constant flow all day of people stopping in,” she says.

It was all smiles at the Low Down.

The patio is hopping. Typically we aren’t open for lunch, so this brings a whole other meal period for us,” says co-owner Cassie Mackell.

The street-blocking proposal was initially met with resistance over concerns about lost parking.

If the town considers Saturday’s successful, they may repeat it through the summer. Councillors will consider next steps when they meet Wednesday.