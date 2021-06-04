BARRIE, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Collingwood driver faces stunt driving charges after police clocked the teen speeding at more than double the posted limit Friday morning.

Barrie Poice say the male driver was doing 115km/h through a 50km/h zone on Bayfield Street just before 8 a.m.

Police pulled the vehicle over south of Hamner Street, charged the teen with stunt driving, seized his licence and impounded the car.

Barrie police communications coordinator Peter Leon said officers had increased patrols in areas considered traffic hot spots.

The teen will be in court at a later date to answer to the charges.