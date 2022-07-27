Collingwood shelter welcomes Busby Centre

A Collingwood shelter gets a new name and a fresh start.

Collingwood’s Out of the Cold shelter program is changing its name to the Busby Centre – South Georgian Bay.

“We respect the humble beginnings of the Out of the Cold Collingwood and all that the original program did for the community,” said Sara Peddle, the Busby Centre’s executive director.

“Now as the Busby Centre has been handed the baton to facilitate homelessness and housing services in South Georgian Bay, our leadership and stakeholders felt it is important for consistency in both our Barrie and South Georgian Bay locations; this includes in name.”

The Busby Centre board of directors has also implemented a South Georgian Bay planning sub-committee – chaired by Busby board member, Gail Michalenko – to ensure local context is brought to current and future projects of the Busby Centre for the South Georgian Bay area.

“We have been warmly welcomed by the community in South Georgian Bay and we appreciate the support of the community,” said Rev. Susan Eagle, Busby’s board chair.

“We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with the local organization, the municipalities, our donors and other stakeholders to address the increased homelessness service needs, as well as advocacy for housing during this continued housing crisis and post-pandemic recovery era,” she said.