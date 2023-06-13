Collingwood shelter receives 'Hail Mary' pass from the county
There were fears Collingwood's emergency shelter would have to close its doors for the summer if it didn't see funding by the end of this month.
Tonight the Busby Centre, which runs the Collingwood program, says the County of Simcoe has committed money to keep the shelter open.
Sara Peddle - The Busby Centre's executive director, Sara Peddle, spoke with relief after hearing the news.
"We are very fortunate that the County of Simcoe has let us know that we are going to have funding to carry on through the summer."
It comes as a lifeline for Collingwood's emergency shelter run by the Busby Centre, which is caring for as many as a dozen residents a night out of a local motel.
"We are seeing a housing crisis and affordability crisis, and so there's many people that are calling us daily as well that are staying outside that also still need shelter," Peddle said.
The centre is still in need of volunteers and support from local businesses to provide food and daily necessities.
The Busby Centre says it costs about $12,000 a month to shelter and feed the most vulnerable people in South Georgian Bay, including young families, as part of its motel voucher program.
"We're seeing a lot of different struggles were seeing individuals that are just struggling with mental health and addiction and affordability. We're seeing seniors seeing a significant increase in seniors coming to our door," she said.
Many are in search of medical care.
As the shelter works with the towns and County of Simcoe to find a permanent location for emergency and transitional housing to help get residents in need back on their feet and off the streets.
The funding comes as part of the County's 10-point Homelessness Prevention Plan to boost funding and support of local shelter programs.
"We really just want to keep this program going until we find a permanent location, and we need to find that permanent location in this area as well."
Without the County's summer funding - which still needs approval - the shelter would have to close at the end of June until the winter months.
Outreach workers with The Busby Centre say its Collingwood shelter is in desperate need of donations including cash, food and clothing; underwear and socks at the top of the list to help those who are struggling in the summer months put a roof over their heads.
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.