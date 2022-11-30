Collingwood parking ticket campaign helping local charities

The Town of Collingwood is bringing back its Gift it Forward campaign for another year.

Gift it Forward allows residents to pay off their parking ticket by donating a new, unwrapped children’s toy or unopened, nonperishable food items.

Items purchased must be equal to or of more value than the price of the infraction.

Fines must have been issued between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9 to participate in the campaign.

Fire routes and accessible parking violations are excluded from the town initiative.

The types of tickets included in the Gift it Forward campaign is overnight parking, failing to pay for parking, and parking/stopping in an area prohibited by a sign.

Donations can be dropped off at town hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday before 12 p.m. Dec. 12.

The donations will be distributed to local charitable organizations throughout the holiday season.