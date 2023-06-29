Collingwood OPP seize fentanyl, warn the dangers of drug use

OPP seize suspected fentanyl and cash in Collingwood. June 29, 2023 (Twitter/OPP_CR) OPP seize suspected fentanyl and cash in Collingwood. June 29, 2023 (Twitter/OPP_CR)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver