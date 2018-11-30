

CTV Barrie





The town of Collingwood celebrated their new transit terminal on Friday with a ribbon cutting.

The new facility is located in the town’s downtown and will help to keep up with growing ridership, and meet increased service needs throughout the municipality.

The terminal is equipped with a temperature-controlled seating area, two fully accessible washrooms and a covered outdoor space.

In addition to meeting rider needs, the new terminal provides some much-needed washroom facilities for the bus drivers.

The transit hub will be open during transit hours all year round.