BARRIE -- Temperatures have started to drop and with that many shelters are at capacity night after night.

Nearly 700 people are living on the streets in Simcoe County.

The County reports that more than 300 residents in the Barrie area are without a home, and in Midland there are 138. Orillia rounds out the top three with nearly 100 of its residents homeless.

The Town of Collingwood isn't immune to the issue either, with four percent of its population with no where to call home.

Collingwood is the only municipality in the top five with a homelessness issue that hasn't had an emergency shelter, until today.

A temporary overnight winter shelter's doors are open to Southern Georgian Bay's most vulnerable as of Monday evening.

Collingwood's Out of the Cold project coordinator, Dana Kalezny, says it's more than just somewhere to sleep. "It's a place for them to get connected to the services they need."

The Out of the Cold program will help its clients get the resources necessary to take them from "sheltered to housed."

The shelter is located at the Community Centre at 250 Peel Street, Unit B and will be open every night starting tonight until April 15, 2020.