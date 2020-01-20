COLLINGWOOD -- Out of the Cold Collingwood has been at capacity since it opened on December 2nd.

According to the shelter, 23 individuals have stayed at least one night in the space and between four and 10 people stay every night.

Once a person has registered at the shelter, they have access to health and social services available through Community Connection.

Out of The Cold Collingwood is always in need of volunteers as well as donations.

Anyone interested in lending a hand is asked to visit their website.