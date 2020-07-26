BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help find a missing man from Collingwood.

Police say 51-year-old Lloyd Anthony Lynton was last seen near the Walmart on Cambridge St about a week ago.

Lynton stands 6’ tall with a lean build, brown eyes and a short goatee.

Anyone who has information on Lynton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP.