Collingwood man missing
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 7:17PM EDT
A photo of missing man Lloyd Anthony Lynton (supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help find a missing man from Collingwood.
Police say 51-year-old Lloyd Anthony Lynton was last seen near the Walmart on Cambridge St about a week ago.
Lynton stands 6’ tall with a lean build, brown eyes and a short goatee.
Anyone who has information on Lynton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP.