COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- Chris Dopp didn't let the pandemic stop him from holding his annual Christmas tradition of helping locals put Christmas dinner on the table.

Dopp will donate 275 turkeys, along with bags of groceries filled with all the necessary food staples for a holiday meal.

The Collingwood mortgage broker started the holiday giving 20 years ago with 50 hams, and it quickly grew from there.

Volunteers help prepare the free hampers that are give out to anyone from the surrounding area.

Many of the packages are also delivered to individuals in Collingwood, Clearview and Wasaga Beach.

This is the fourth large-scale giveaway Dopp has done in 2020.