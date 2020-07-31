BARRIE -- An impaired driver has been arrested after colliding with a sign and a light post in Wasaga Beach on Friday morning, police say.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Main Street just after midnight.

Police say a rental truck, "mounted a median, collided with a 'Community Safety Zone' sign, then crossed over the roadway and collided with a light post."

After an investigation, police arrested and charged 27-year-old James Blackmore of Collingwood with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

He is scheduled to answer the charges in a Collingwood court on October 6.