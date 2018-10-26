

CTV Barrie





A Collingwood man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to lure young girls to his home through social media.

The 28-year-old man was previously convicted of child luring over the internet in 2013. He was under a lifetime ban prohibiting him from having contact with anyone under the age of 16 without authorized supervision.

In a Barrie court on Friday, the Crown accused him of repeatedly breaching that order.

While on the stand, the accused said he was only trying to fulfill a fantasy and would never have met with the girls, who were all between the ages of 10 to 15.

His trial is scheduled to continue at a later date.