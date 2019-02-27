

A Collingwood man is facing charges following a three-month long child pornography investigation.

On Tuesday, the OPP executed a search warrant at a home in Collingwood, seizing numerous computer devices they say contained material of child sexual abuse.

A 67-year-old Collingwood man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of access child pornography.

The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.