Collingwood man accused of carrying a firearm while posing as a cop

A Collingwood man accused of making threats while posing as a police officer faces multiple charges, including possessing a weapon.

Provincial police say officers arrested the 22-year-old without incident and seized a replica firearm on Wednesday in Collingwood.

Police charged the accused with uttering threats to cause death, identifying as a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, breach of undertaking and breach of probation.

Police say they are withholding the man's name to protect the identity of the victim who was threatened.

REAL OR FAKE

Police say individuals of the public concerned about the legitimacy of any OPP officer interaction should call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to verify their identity.

They also recommend looking for inconsistencies in the officer's uniform, such as insignia related to the police service. Officers have strict dress code standards.

Police say that while some officers and off-duty officers don't wear uniforms, they should be able to provide the name of their service and detachment, badge number and rank without hesitation.

The OPP adds that every officer should also be able to show their badge and identification.

Unlawful activity should be reported to the OPP or Crime Stoppers.