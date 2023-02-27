Collingwood library pilots security program in light of aggressive behaviour

Collingwood's Public Library is taking extra steps to ensure safety at its site.

The library has begun a security pilot program, making it the second public facility to employ security in the Town of Collingwood.

"We just saw a bit of an increase in incidents we were having, a lot of verbal aggression," said Ashley Kulchyski, Collingwood Public Library CEO. "We always had them, but there was a noticeable increase following the pandemic."

Kulchyski said adding security was a necessary step, but described it as a double-edged sword, worrying it could paint the picture of an unsafe environment for patrons.

"We certainly welcome all to the library, including our most vulnerable in the town," she said. "But we have a code of conduct; if visitors can't respect that, we must do something."

Substance abuse is what inevitably pushed the library to take the step to add security.

In December, an overdose in the halls caused the library to hire a security firm once and for all.

One guard has been patrolling the library since January and will stay on until March.

"We will weigh up all our options, of course, but we've noticed a considerable decrease in incidents already," Kulchyski said. "Our patrons say they're feeling safer, as well as our staff."

But the cost of safety comes with a hefty price.

The library forks over $4,000 per month for one security guard alone.

"That's similar to what the town pays at the transit hub," said Adam Gallant, the town's Fleet and Facilities coordinator. "Both locations are seven days a week for roughly the same number of hours daily."

At that price, the town is assessing if it should keep the program going, end it in March or possibly even add it to other public sites.

"We've also discussed other options, such as bringing in a social worker," Gallant added.

Kulchyski and Gallant agree a social worker could be ideal for de-escalation purposes but also presents some challenges.

"Sometimes it comes back to our limited budget," Kulchyski added. "We also have to be aware that people have to be ready to seek help."

The library said it's also taken other measures, like moving its youth programming into a line of sight for staff, to ensure a safer environment overall.