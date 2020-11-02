BARRIE, ONT. -- The commissioner overseeing a judicial inquiry into the sale of half of Collingwood's stake in a utility and the construction of two recreation facilities said both have been "stained" by undisclosed conflicts, unfair procurements, and a lack of transparency.

Associate Chief Justice Frank Marrocco delivered his final report into the months-long inquiry Monday.

Questions had been raised around the appearance of unfair influence and financial benefit of several top municipal staff members, former mayor Sandra Cooper and her brother Paul Bonwick.

Marrocco called those concerns well-founded.

"When the answers to legitimate questions are dismissive, spun, or obfuscated, public trust further erodes," Marrocco wrote.

"When trust is lost, the relationship between the public and its municipal government may never be the same. The road back is arduous," he stated.

Marrocco advised the town to engage in self-reflection and make a commitment to change.

His final report also lays out 306 recommendations, including clearer definitions of the mayor and CAO's role and an expansion of who constitutes a close relation to an elected official.

Marrocco also advised that Collingwood provide an update on changes made one year from now.

The town is expected to respond to Marrocco's final report Monday afternoon.

The cost to taxpayers for the inquiry is now reported to be as high as $7.1 million.

The town's CAO said many changes had been made at town hall as a result.

CTV News is following this developing story. More to come.