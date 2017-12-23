

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a suspicious death in Collingwood.

On October 4, officers found 73-year-old Donna Walc of Collingwood dead inside a home on Trott Boulevard.

78-year-old Richard Preston of Collingwood was arrested on Friday, and charged with second degree murder.

He will appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on January 12, 2018.

The court has imposed a publication ban, and no further details related to the investigation will be released.