

CTV Barrie





A Collingwood eatery has been targeted by supporters of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who may have mistook the restaurant for the Virginia establishment she was asked to leave on Friday.

The Olde Red Hen bares a similar name to the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia -- which Saunders tweeted Saturday that the owner told her to leave because she works for US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the Collingwood eatery's Facebook page has been inundated with angry comments and bad reviews.

One person wrote -- quote -- "Hope you go out of business you liberal trash."

Diane Smith, the owner of the Collingwood business, said she was initially baffled by the avalanche of Facebook notifications that started on Friday night. She called her restaurant to make sure everything was OK. The staff was equally confused.

“My phone lit up with notifications,” Smith told CTV News Channel on Monday. “‘Don’t go to this restaurant.’ ‘Their political views aren’t right.’ ‘I won’t eat in a place like that.’ I didn’t know what was happening.”

A quick internet search revealed the root of the problem. She asked several users to remove their erroneous comments from her page.

“They were all Americans. We had to straighten it out,” Smith said. “My restaurant was really attacked about bad service.”

People from both sides of the border expressed support for The Olde Red Hen, and apologized for the abuse from others.

Smith is grateful to her real patrons that came to her defence online.

“I’m very blessed that the customers and our loyal fan base, they were very supportive of us,” she said. “My husband has been in the business for 50 years. He takes pride in quality and customer service.”

TripAdvisor suspended reviews for the Collingwood eatery citing “a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience.”

-With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca