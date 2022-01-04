Collingwood driver faces charges after pedestrian struck
A Collingwood motorist faces several charges for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in The Blue Mountains.
Police say the pedestrian reported being struck by the side mirror of a black pickup truck while walking on the 12th Side Road near Grey Road 19 around the dinner hour on Monday.
They say a patrolling officer stopped the vehicle on Sixth Street and arrested the driver for being "under the influence of alcohol."
Police charged the 44-year-old man with impaired driving, failing to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
He was also charged for driving with an open container of liquor.
Police say the pedestrian was not injured in the incident.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court next month.