Collingwood driver faces charges after pedestrian struck

A Collingwood motorist faces several charges for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in The Blue Mountains.

Police say the pedestrian reported being struck by the side mirror of a black pickup truck while walking on the 12th Side Road near Grey Road 19 around the dinner hour on Monday.

They say a patrolling officer stopped the vehicle on Sixth Street and arrested the driver for being "under the influence of alcohol."

Police charged the 44-year-old man with impaired driving, failing to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was also charged for driving with an open container of liquor.

Police say the pedestrian was not injured in the incident.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court next month.