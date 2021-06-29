Advertisement
Collingwood DBIA cancels Canada Day celebrations
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:43PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:54PM EDT
FILE IMAGE
Share:
COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- The Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area has announced that it will be cancelling plans for Canada Day entertainment and displays.
It is calling it "an effort to avoid celebrating during a time of mourning."
Originally there were plans for entertainment from the Collingwood Circus Club and Canada flag installations in the downtown gardens along with selfie stations.
The DBIA says the decision comes following the discoveries out west of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Organizers say that there is no way forward without recognizing the past.
RELATED IMAGES