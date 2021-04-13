BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is in critical condition and being airlifted to a hospital after being involved in a serious two-vehicle collision in Collingwood.

The crash happened Tuesday evening on First Street near the Cedar Street intersection.

The impact caused a Volkswagon to strike a pole. Firefighters had to extricate one driver by cutting the roof of the vehicle away.

Police closed a section of First Street for the investigation. It is expected to be closed for several hours.