Collingwood councillors vote against trapping program
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 5:22PM EDT
Collingwood councillors have decided they will not go ahead with a trapping program to address a coyote problem.
Town councillors instead decided on Monday night to implement some changes to keep better track of the problem.
The decision agrees with a recommendation made by town staff. Councillors say they must balance human safety with the natural ecology of the area.
The decision means the town will go ahead with a new communications plan, including setting up a hotline for immediate assistance, launching new education programs, training officers, and increasing signage.
The town plans to work with the group "Coyote Watch Canada" to do that.