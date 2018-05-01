

CTV Barrie





Collingwood councillors have decided they will not go ahead with a trapping program to address a coyote problem.

Town councillors instead decided on Monday night to implement some changes to keep better track of the problem.

The decision agrees with a recommendation made by town staff. Councillors say they must balance human safety with the natural ecology of the area.

The decision means the town will go ahead with a new communications plan, including setting up a hotline for immediate assistance, launching new education programs, training officers, and increasing signage.

The town plans to work with the group "Coyote Watch Canada" to do that.