BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Collingwood business armed with a knife.

According to the OPP, the masked suspect demanded cash from the employee and then took off before officers arrived Monday evening.

The suspect is a white man, about six feet tall, and was wearing a thick white winter coat with a hood.

Police say the man was seen leaving in a light-coloured 2010 to 2015 Ford pickup truck with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-444-4321 or Crime Stoppers.