BARRIE, ONT. -- Two local entrepreneurs have been offering a new service uniquely fitted to fill a void created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Milne and Amanda Jerome launched 'The Pop-Up Event Company' towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many venues forced to close or operate under limited indoor capacity, something that would last for much of the coming year, the business partners wanted to make sure those wanting to celebrate essential milestones had a way to do so.

"My business partner and I were talking about actually starting a larger event company, which really wasn't going to work during a pandemic," said Milne, who serves as the company's CEE, or chief event expert. "So we decided let's do it! We wanted to make sure that people still had an opportunity to do the things and celebrate the things in life that really matter most."

The Pop-Up Event Company uses a boutique-style trailer to bring professionally catered events to safe, outdoor gatherings. The trailer also serves as a popular photo opportunity for any event.

"Our inspiration comes from nature, people, magazines, love, excitement, passion, celebrations, it comes from everywhere we can find it," said Milne. "My business partner and I are incredibly passionate about events, and so we are each other's inspiration!"

With restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milne says it's important to remain optimistic and not let the challenges ruin the moment. With so much nature in Ontario, she goes so far as to say the idea of a destination wedding can be retrofitted to capitalizing on beautiful landscapes across the province.

"In these challenging times, it can be really difficult to plan a wedding," Milne said. "However, we truly believe that if you go in with a plan A and a plan B and you go with the flow, it's going to be just as beautiful as you thought it was going to be and maybe even better."