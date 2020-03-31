BARRIE -- The Collingwood COVID-19 assessment centre has moved.

The centre was located in a tent in the General and Marine Hospital parking lot, but to improve the flow of patients in need of emergency care, it was relocated on Tuesday.

The assessment centre is now operating out of the Georgian Bay Family Health Team Same Day Clinic in the Medical Building on Erie Street.

The clinic will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients will be assessed while waiting in their vehicles.

The tent will stay put to be used as a screening centre for emergency patients.

