BARRIE, ONT. -- The Town of Collingwood approved its 2021 operating and capital budgets with a zero tax increase for property owners.

Town councillors approved the $100 million budget at Monday night's meeting.

Mayor Brian Saunderson said the process was highly publicized to allow the community's input.

"I believe the 2021 budget is responsible and responsive both to the pandemic and to the goals of our residents as identified in the Community Based Strategic Plan and during the budget process," the mayor said.

Community priorities include seeking proposals to redevelop the waterfront Grain Terminals, expanding the drinking water treatment facility, widening Mountain Road and adding electric vehicle charging stations, among many others.