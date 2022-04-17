A couple has donated $25,000 to a Collingwood animal shelter.

Lynn and Derrick March, founders of the Zoey Foundation, donated the money to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS), a non-profit charity that provides shelter for homeless animals, adoption services and medical care for animals in need.

"These particular donors have been very active in our foster care program and also our animal transfer program," says Kelly O'Neil, the capital campaign manager for Georgian Triangle Humane Society. "They are both very dedicated and passionate volunteers. They support a variety of programs, including our upcoming capital campaign."

The money will go towards the transfer efforts of GTHS to rescue homeless dogs and cats in outlying communities.

O'Neil says spring is a busy time for the humane society and says it has an influx of cats and dogs right now.

"We call spring kitten season," says O'Neil. We have an influx of kittens, a lot of births happening; we have strays that are coming to us that may have suffered injury over the winter being outside."

The centre is entirely reliant on the public for donations to stay operational and cover capital costs.

Funds go towards various programs, including its animal transfer program, which sees animals from outlying communities transferred for care ahead of adoption.

The Collingwood-based humane society also offers financial support to struggling animal owners.

"Our pet support services program helps deliver food through a confidential service to pet owner's homes who may be struggling to feed their pets," says O'Neil. "We also have emergency medical services for people who may have sustained an illness or injury that struggle to pay for something on their own of such nature."

It plans to launch a capital campaign shortly for a new, 14-million dollar facility, with plans to open it in 2025.

