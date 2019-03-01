Clear skies and light winds always make for a busy day at the Collingwood Regional Airport, but a dark cloud that’s been lingering overhead finally cleared on Friday.

The mayor says the town has a final deal to sell the airport to Winterland Developments Ltd.

“The original purchase price was $4.1-million, and that’s still the purchase price, and they are accepting all of the outstanding leases and operating agreements with respect to the airport,” explains Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson.

The sale of the airport had been delayed for months because of a dispute over an access agreement with the Genesis Flight College.

“It’s an agreement that guarantees access to the airport properties,” says David Gascoine. “That agreement was registered with the land titles act like it would be if you had a shared driveway.”

The flight college plans to move ahead with its expansion plans once the deal closes and the new owner announces what their plans are for the airport.

Pilots are encouraged by the news that the airport will be under private ownership going forward.

“This private owner has assured us that it will remain an airport,” says pilot Kevin Elwood. “The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association, as well as the pilot community, fought to protect this airport.”

The mayor says that this is a firm deal scheduled to close in 15 days.

Following the closing date, the town will need to decide what to do with the money from the sale.