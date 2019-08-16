

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The Town of Collingwood is a step ahead in a friendly competition between three local municipal councils.

Collingwood, Clearview Township, and Wasaga Beach councils have been logging their daily steps since Canada Day.

The goal is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, but bragging rights are bad either.

The Town of Collingwood is currently leading with 2928.93 kilometres, nearly 900km ahead of Clearview, and well ahead of Wasaga Beach which sits at just 1994.79.

The winning town will see its flag fly for two-weeks in the neighbouring communities.

The challenge ends after Labour Day weekend.