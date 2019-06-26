

Renovations on one of Barrie’s oldest buildings are underway after nearly two years of fundraising.

Collier Street United Church now showcases a new steeple and bell tower at a price tag of $170,000.

Several artifacts were uncovered from the 183-year-old community building during the renovations, including markings from a man believed to have designed and built the bell tower.

“It was fascinating to find out that somebody in the 1800s thought to carve their initials in there, just to appreciate it, people do not realize how old this building actually is,” marvelled Vickie McMillian.

Renovations continue on the church’s interior. Tours are available at the popular landmark during the day.