BARRIE
Barrie

    • Coldwater woman turns snakes into trendy fashion

    Ruth Leistner, of Coldwater, Ont., creates snake ties. (CTV News/KC Colby) Ruth Leistner, of Coldwater, Ont., creates snake ties. (CTV News/KC Colby)

    How do you feel about snakes? Before you hiss at the idea, a Coldwater woman is proving the idea of snakes for a fashion statement has a natural "tie" in.

    You've seen the neck-tie, and now there's a snake-tie.

    They come in various sizes, colours and designs, proving each has its own personality.

    Creator Ruth Leistner came up with the idea a few years ago while teaching at a vocational bible school, where she decided to share the craft with her students.

    The hobby continued at her daycare, where the kids loved learning to make the funny fashion statement that seemed to make everyone smile.

    But where did the idea to use the slithering serpent come from, and hundreds of ties later, what keeps Leistner going?

    "Snakes are interesting. I have a healthy respect for them," she chuckles. "Oh yes, and it's fun. It puts in time for me and keeps my hands out of the refrigerator while I'm watching TV. It's a great pastime".

    Leistner takes discarded ties, splits them open and stuffs them with quilt batting, then sews them up and attaches buttons for eyes.

    It's a unique fashion statement that is clearly a hit or hiss.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News