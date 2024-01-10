Coldwater woman turns snakes into trendy fashion

How do you feel about snakes? Before you hiss at the idea, a Coldwater woman is proving the idea of snakes for a fashion statement has a natural "tie" in.

You've seen the neck-tie, and now there's a snake-tie.

They come in various sizes, colours and designs, proving each has its own personality.

Creator Ruth Leistner came up with the idea a few years ago while teaching at a vocational bible school, where she decided to share the craft with her students.

The hobby continued at her daycare, where the kids loved learning to make the funny fashion statement that seemed to make everyone smile.

But where did the idea to use the slithering serpent come from, and hundreds of ties later, what keeps Leistner going?

"Snakes are interesting. I have a healthy respect for them," she chuckles. "Oh yes, and it's fun. It puts in time for me and keeps my hands out of the refrigerator while I'm watching TV. It's a great pastime".

Leistner takes discarded ties, splits them open and stuffs them with quilt batting, then sews them up and attaches buttons for eyes.

It's a unique fashion statement that is clearly a hit or hiss.