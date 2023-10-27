Coldwater United Church celebrates 100 years in the community

One hundred years of babies crying, grandparents singing, music, praying and laughter.

The sounds of a church celebrating its centennial will reverberate across the small town of Coldwater when Coldwater United Church gathers on Sunday.

Phyllis Devine has deep roots in the church. Her great-great-grandmother was a church member from the 19th century until her death in 1916. Devine's great-grandfather and grandmother donated the grand pipe organ that is still in use today.

The current church is not the same building in which the original Coldwater Methodist Church offered services.

A fire destroyed the original church, and Coldwater's United Church was built and dedicated in 1923.

"Our church is not just a building which we worship on Sunday for an hour," Devine said.

"We, and all churches in the area, have charities, which we support – one being our local food bank – the AA meeting on Wednesday evenings, and more charities as well," she said.

Coldwater Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sun. Oct. 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

All are welcome.